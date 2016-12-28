jazz news





A Musical Celebration of Bobby Hutcherson Sat., Jan 28th 1 to 4:30PM at Saint Peter's Church

28.01.2017 A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF BOBBY HUTCHERSON (January 27, 1941 – August 15, 2016) SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th, 2017 1:00pm - 4:30pm at ST. PETERS CHURCH "Eric Dolphy said music is like the wind. You don't know where it came from and you don't know where it went. You can't control it. All you can do is get inside the sphere of it and be swept away." featuring read more



The Return Of Larry Coryell And The Eleventh House

28.01.2017 Legendary jazz fusion pioneers Larry Coryell and the Eleventh House have signed to Savoy Jazz and are readying the release of their all new album "Seven Secrets" which will be released on June 2nd. Guitarist Coryell has assembled founding members Randy Brecker (trumpet), long-timer John Lee (bass), the addition of son Julian (guitar) and the late Alphonse Mouzon (drums) read more



Lafayette Harris Sextet Sunday, January 29th 9pm @ Fat Cat + Mezzrow April 3rd with Lonnie Plaxico

27.01.2017 Lafayette Harris Sextet Sunday, January 29th 9pm to 12:30am @ Fat Cat 75 Christopher St New York, NY 10014 (212) 675-6056 www.fatcatmusic.org + Mezzrow April 3rd Duo with Bassist Lonnie Plaxico Lafayette Harris Sextet Lafayette Harris-piano Lonnie Plaxico-bass Jerome Jennings-drums Don Braden Tenor-sax Antoine Drye-trumpet Clark Gayton-trombone read more



Rock and Roll Diva DARLENE LOVE to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the 32nd Annual Bistro Awards Gala

27.01.2017 Pop icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will be honored at the 32nd Annual Bistro Awards on Monday, March 13, where she will be receiving the Bob Harrington Lifetime Achievement Award, the Bistro Awards' highest honor, for her five decades of musical accomplishments. read more



Luke Sellick “Alchemist” CD Release Show

27.01.2017 Luke Sellick "Alchemist" CD Release Show Wed., Mar. 8th 10:30pm at SMALLS 183 W. 10th St New York, NY 10014 7th Ave & W. 10th St. Luke Sellick: double bass Benny Benack III: trumpet Jordan Pettay: saxophone Andrew Renfroe: guitar Christopher Ziemba: piano Billy Drummond: drums The elusive "universal elixir" has resulted from the group's impeccable swing on this album. -Ron Carter NEW CD Luke Sellick "Alchemist" (Cellar Live: CL092916) Street Date: March 10th, 2017 Bassist-of-choice for top-tier artists Russell Malone, Johnny O'Neal, Jimmy Greene and others, 26-year-old LUKE SELLICK is a compelling newcomer on the jazz scene. Raised in the rich and eclectic musical climate of Winnipeg, Canada, read more



Sheen Center Announces New Jazz Series ‘JAZZ ON BLEECKER STREET'

27.01.2017 New Jazz Series JAZZ ON BLEECKER STREET At the SHEEN Center In The Heart of Historic Greenwich Village Four Great Jazz Shows Series Begins February 10, 2017 JAZZ ON BLEECKER STREET Line Up read more



Master Jazz Photographer Chuck Stewart Dies at 89

27.01.2017 Our family offer our sincerest thanks to all for thinking so highly of Chuck as a friend, vendor, client and admirer. Over the 70 plus years of his career, Chuck has created a unique style of photography that gave him pleasure which has been published in books, magazines, album covers, CDs, motion pictures, TV sitcoms, documentaries and personal collections. He gave all of himself to the craft he perfected through HIS lens as he saw it. read more



Folklore Center Blues stars American folk music legend Izzy Young, an iconic figure in the folk music revival in the 1960s

29.01.2017 Folklore Center Blues stars American folk music legend Izzy Young, an iconic figure in the folk music revival in the 1960s. Izzy was the go-to man for starting a career in folk music in New York City. He helped launch the careers of Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Tim Buckley, and others. read more



Tortuga Music Festival

28.01.2017 Taking place April 7-9 in Ft. Lauderdale, Huka Entertainment's Tortuga Music Festival will feature headliners Luke Bryan on Friday, April 7 and Chris Stapleton on Saturday, April 8. Kenny Chesney will close out the fifth annual beach party on Sunday, April 9. read more



Shawn Holt and The Teardrops

18.01.2017 Shawn Holt's perfectly titled debut CD "Daddy Told Me" on Blind Pig Records is now in record stores and digital delivery systems everywhere. Shawn Holt is the son of the Legendary Blues Master Magic Slim (Morris Holt). Shawn started playing the blues at the age of 17, when he went on the road with his father and The Teardrops. read more



Blues Legend and Playing For Change Advocate Vasti Jackson Receives 2017 Grammy Nomination

10.01.2017 Playing For Change artist and advocate Vasti Jackson has been nominated by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (The Recording Academy) for "The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers" in the 2017 Traditional Blues Category. As part of the achievement, Jackson will appear in a special performance at the Grammy Museum – Mississippi Night on Thursday, February 9. read more



Daisy Jopling Releases “Awakening” CD On Fleur De Son Classics

29.01.2017 To categorize Daisy Jopling as a classical rock violinist is like saying the rainbow has only two colors. A sublimely gifted musician, Jopling relies on impeccable technique and passionate virtuosity to span the globe of musical influences, spirituals, pop, reggae, funk, Irish folk, gypsy tunes, Argentine tango and anything else that crosses her auditory path. read more



A Transcendental Journey to Getdown: Quetzal to Release 'The Eternal Getdown'

21.01.2017 For more than 20 years, Grammy Award winners Quetzal, the East L.A. Chicano rock group, has been fighting oppression with their unique, culturally diverse soundscapes. With 'The Eternal Getdown, ' Quetzal's second release in Smithsonian Folkways Recordings' Tradiciones/Traditions series, read more



Matt Venuti Album Combines Hang, Gubal, Evi, Pedal Steel, Guitalele, Trilli-bass, Trumpet, Kora, Ocarina And Vocals

04.01.2017 Singer, songwriter, and mega-instrumentalist Matt Venuti (pronounced va-new-tee) has a musical style that's been labeled "Ambient Fusion" and "Acoustic Alternative", but his audiences are often at a loss for words to categorize the immersive experience that Matt's concerts are known for. His latest album, The Rhythm Of Life, epitomizes that experience. Warm, velvety vocals supported by a bevy of captivating instruments deliver a melodic and poetic journey…one that traverses the heart and soul of a man who has experienced a full gamut of the joys and challenges of life. read more



Joseph L Young One Of The Best Of The New Breed Of Ethnic Flute Players

28.12.2016 On his fourth album, Ethereum, world-flute master and keyboardist Joseph L Young brings together global musical traditions that mix primal earthiness with modern synthesized sounds to move the listener's soul to a more relaxed and positive state. His primary instruments are a wide variety of ethnic flutes from around the world (Native American wood flutes from the Plains Indians, the Pueblo/Anasazi flute, Irish pennywhistle, Chinese xiao, the modern mathematical Phi flute, South and Central American clay drone flute and others). read more





