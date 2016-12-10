jazz news





John Colianni Jazz Orchestra + Bucky Pizzarelli 91st Birthday

09.01.2017 John Colianni Jazz Orchestra with special guest Bucky Pizzarelli Honoring Bucky's 91st Birthday Thursday January 12th at The Cutting Room 7pm 44 E. 32nd St New York, NY The John Colianni Jazz Orchestra With Special Guest Artist Bucky Pizzarrelli New York Debut /91st Year Birthday Celebration read more



Nadine Khouri | The Salted Air | New Album.

09.01.2017 Confirmed as one of Rough Trade's albums of the month for January, 'The Salted Air' will be released on CD, Vinyl and digital download, with an opaque cream vinyl format (250 only) available exclusively through Rough Trade Shops from January 6th. Nadine Khouri is a musician and songwriter currently based in London. Influenced by dream-pop, moody soundtracks and spoken-word, her sound has been described as a "music born of perennial outsider-status." Recorded live with legendary producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Giant Sand) at Toybox Studios in his hometown Bristol, her debut album 'The Salted Air' is a haunting and atmospheric collection of poetic meditations on loss and transformation. read more



Kenny Aronoff To Join Tribute To Buddy Rich’s Music And Legacy At Catalina Jazz Club January 23

09.01.2017 Multi award-winning drummer Kenny Aronoff will be featured with the Buddy Rich Band to celebrate Buddy Rich's genius and legacy kicking off the late icon's 100th birthday year. On Monday, January 23rd, 7:30pm at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, read more



Brazilian Vocalist Kenia APAP Showcase January 7 & 8 at The NY Hilton NYC

08.01.2017 I know a good singer by the choice of material and approach and performance. Kenia has a tone and that quality of touching people longer and deeper with her voice. ~ Flora Purim read more



Frank Catalano Modern Saxophone Technique Clinic Saturday 6pm @ JEN

08.01.2017 Modern Saxophone Techniques A Resource for Developing Sound, Improving Facility, & Enhancing Musicianship Series: Sax Instruction Format: Softcover Video Online Author: Frank Catalano Many books present facts, but Modern Saxophone Techniques teaches the developing player how to learn. read more



Sirkis/Bialas IQ 2017 tour

08.01.2017 SIRKIS/BIALAS IQ TOUR DATES / WORKSHOPS JAN 10 th - APR 19 th, 2017 Jan 10th - Mirth, Marvel and Maud, London Jan 20th - Royal Festival Hall Foyer (South Bank), London Jan 27th - Farnham Maltings, Farnham read more



Bucky Pizzarelli's 91st Birthday Bash 2017 Monday, January 9, 2017 8:00 PM Bickford Theater at the Morris Museum

08.01.2017 At 91 years old, legendary Guitar Master, Bucky Pizzarelli continues to make great music. His protégé, Ed Laub (guitar and vocals) will once again join him to celebrate Bucky's Birthday Bash 2017. These two guitar virtuosos will not be alone in this year's celebration. Bucky's son, Martin Pizzarelli will return on bass. Konrad Paskudzki (piano) will take the seat behind our concert grand. Born in Western Australia, Konrad spent years playing piano with the likes of the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and the Jeff Hamilton Trio. In 2013, he joined the Johnny Pizzarelli Quartet. read more



blues and rock news

The Greg Hatza ORGANization - Diggin Up My Roots

01.01.2017 The music on this CD is a collection of R&B and Blues songs that I grew up with in Reading, Pa. Ever since I started piano lessons I was drawn to African American music. Improvising boogie woogies on the piano at 5 years old is probably why my mother decided get me to a piano teacher quick. My father owned a small restaurant that had a juke box which had all the current R&B, blues, and rock & roll songs. When the box was serviced for new records, they gave the old 45's to my father, who in turn gave them to me. read more



Blues Legend Popa Chubby Releases New Album �The Catfish�

16.12.2016 Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. Popa Chubby sits alone at the river's edge, guitar in hand he serenades the waters knowing if the song is sweet and the wind is right The Catfish will bite. Music is the bait, music is the water of life and Popa Chubby swims deeply in the swelling tides. Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. read more



Nathan East Releases Star-Studded Cover of "Serpentine Fire"

10.12.2016 Bass legend Nathan East has released a cinematic cover of "Serpentine Fire" via Stereogum. The track was originally recorded with Nathan's brother Marcel in 1991 with Eric Clapton on guitar and Phil Collins on drums. Moogie, Nathan's longtime engineer, who mixed the original version of the Earth, Wind & Fire cover, discovered the track 25 years later, and after a long search for the tapes, finally uncovered them in Patti Austin's basement. read more



The Johnny Mac Band On The Road To The International Blues Challenge In Memphis For Second Year In A Row

10.12.2016 Touting an incredible lineup of seasoned musicians and bringing a fun, energetic, and powerful sound to the Long Island and greater NY music scene, The Johnny Mac Band is set to kick off an outstanding run of live dates as they get ready to take their show on the road to the 33rd Annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee January 31st - February 4th! (Full List of Fundraiser Shows Below) read more



world music news

Matt Venuti Album Combines Hang, Gubal, Evi, Pedal Steel, Guitalele, Trilli-bass, Trumpet, Kora, Ocarina And Vocals

04.01.2017 Singer, songwriter, and mega-instrumentalist Matt Venuti (pronounced va-new-tee) has a musical style that's been labeled "Ambient Fusion" and "Acoustic Alternative", but his audiences are often at a loss for words to categorize the immersive experience that Matt's concerts are known for. His latest album, The Rhythm Of Life, epitomizes that experience. Warm, velvety vocals supported by a bevy of captivating instruments deliver a melodic and poetic journey…one that traverses the heart and soul of a man who has experienced a full gamut of the joys and challenges of life. read more



Joseph L Young One Of The Best Of The New Breed Of Ethnic Flute Players

28.12.2016 On his fourth album, Ethereum, world-flute master and keyboardist Joseph L Young brings together global musical traditions that mix primal earthiness with modern synthesized sounds to move the listener's soul to a more relaxed and positive state. His primary instruments are a wide variety of ethnic flutes from around the world (Native American wood flutes from the Plains Indians, the Pueblo/Anasazi flute, Irish pennywhistle, Chinese xiao, the modern mathematical Phi flute, South and Central American clay drone flute and others). read more



Keyboardist Uwe Gronau Influenced By Keith Emereson And Fortunately It Shows

28.12.2016 During the past five years, German keyboardist and composer Uwe Gronau has become a favorite musician on the new age music scene for his versatility, eclecticism, progressive melodies and production capabilities. All of his admirable attributes are on display within his new album, Paradise Painting, with the inspiration initially stemming from a dream. "I woke up one morning and I remembered having a dream in which I went to paradise and there I played on a piano I had never seen or heard before, " explains Gronau. read more



Young Lioness Of Africa Wiyaala Sets Up World Music Festival

25.12.2016 Wiyaala, the superstar Ghanaian songstress, often compared to Angelique Kidjo and Grace Jones, has taken a brave step by creating a new annual music festival in the remote town of Wa in the Upper West Region set to take place on the 23rd of December. read more





contents editorial distilled news articles jubilees home brewed gig guide festival guide fests by countries linkograffiti audio files musicians ads guestbook press room press service Last News! jazz, blues, world music

� jazz news