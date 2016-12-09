jazz news

Hamiet Bluiett's Recovery by Anaya Bluiett - GoFundMe

30.12.2016 My name is Anaya Bluiett and I am the grand daughter of Hamiet Bluiett, world known Baritone saxophonist. Recently, he's been hospitalized for several months because he has had numerous strokes and seizures. He was in the critical intensive care unit, then the hospital and two rehabs to help him get back to himself but it's still going to take some time. I am trying to raise money for him for his bills and traveling expenses, since he no longer will be able to work. I'm working on moving him back to Saint Louis from New York, where he is currently living. read more



Over 100 experts tapped to speak at the Jazz Connect Conference

30.12.2016 Come join many of your fellow professionals to listen to new and innovative ideas, tools and practices to help make your 2017 an even better year. The conference will lead into the annual APAP (Association of Performing Arts Presenters) Conference as well as NYC Winter Jazzfest, so there is plenty to do, lots of music to hear and many people to meet. The "Family of Jazz" is this year's theme, so come to the "family reunion" in NYC. read more



Roni Ben-Hur, 12/31 at Jazz at The Kitano, 1/3 at Mezzrow

30.12.2016 Guitarist, Composer and Arranger, Roni Ben-Hur will lead an all Star Samba Jazz group at Jazz at the Kitano on New Year's Eve, and will perform at Mezzorw January 3rd with his long time collaborator, bassist Santi Debriano. read more



Chris Washburne & SYOTOS - January 18 at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola

30.12.2016 Chris Washburne & SYOTOS Playing Acid Mambo Jazz Celebrating 24-Years Together! January 18 - One Night Only! Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola Photo credit: Lena Adasheva Chris Washburne & SYOTOS celebrate their 24-years together as a band with a one-night only exciting engagement at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola on January 18! read more



Jazz@TheFalcon January 2017

30.12.2016 Sunday January 8 7:00 Tisziji Munoz Quartet with John Medeski Featuring Tisziji Muñoz/Guitar, Don Pate/Bass, Tony Falco/Drums, Bob Moses/Drums, Adam Beham/Percussion and Special Guest John Medeski/Keys read more



Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth Of The Cool" Video

30.12.2016 "This is not any jazz poetry - it is a poem tribute to JAZZ music. Spoken word artist Tony Adamo has recently released his "Birth Of The Cool" video, with Adamo himself showcasing his art-of-words with his spot on rhythmic with a spin of his personal style. Behind him, it plays the photo montage of the everlasting jazz legends: Jimmy Smith, Brother Jack McDuff... in addition to clips of the good-old 50's and 60's movies and photos, which brings one back to the sophisticated golden age of jazz music. read more



John Colianni Jazz Orchestra APAP Showcase

29.12.2016 John Colianni Jazz Orchestra APAP Showcase Sunday January 8th 7:30pm Morgan Suite New York Hilton Midtown 1335 Ave of the Americas NYC World Class Jazz Pianist John Colianni Premieres His Exciting New Jazz Orchestra read more



blues and rock news

Blues Legend Popa Chubby Releases New Album “The Catfish”

16.12.2016 Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. Popa Chubby sits alone at the river's edge, guitar in hand he serenades the waters knowing if the song is sweet and the wind is right The Catfish will bite. Music is the bait, music is the water of life and Popa Chubby swims deeply in the swelling tides. Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. read more



Nathan East Releases Star-Studded Cover of "Serpentine Fire"

10.12.2016 Bass legend Nathan East has released a cinematic cover of "Serpentine Fire" via Stereogum. The track was originally recorded with Nathan's brother Marcel in 1991 with Eric Clapton on guitar and Phil Collins on drums. Moogie, Nathan's longtime engineer, who mixed the original version of the Earth, Wind & Fire cover, discovered the track 25 years later, and after a long search for the tapes, finally uncovered them in Patti Austin's basement. read more



The Johnny Mac Band On The Road To The International Blues Challenge In Memphis For Second Year In A Row

10.12.2016 Touting an incredible lineup of seasoned musicians and bringing a fun, energetic, and powerful sound to the Long Island and greater NY music scene, The Johnny Mac Band is set to kick off an outstanding run of live dates as they get ready to take their show on the road to the 33rd Annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee January 31st - February 4th! (Full List of Fundraiser Shows Below) read more



The Little Richard Band - Album Release - Dec 9th

09.12.2016 A masterful collector's edition of fusion of jazz, funk, blues and rock 'n' roll! This album features Little Richard and his band with incredible songs from the mid-1970s showcasing a fusion of jazz, funk, blues and rock 'n' roll! Album Info: read more



world music news

Joseph L Young One Of The Best Of The New Breed Of Ethnic Flute Players

28.12.2016 On his fourth album, Ethereum, world-flute master and keyboardist Joseph L Young brings together global musical traditions that mix primal earthiness with modern synthesized sounds to move the listener's soul to a more relaxed and positive state. His primary instruments are a wide variety of ethnic flutes from around the world (Native American wood flutes from the Plains Indians, the Pueblo/Anasazi flute, Irish pennywhistle, Chinese xiao, the modern mathematical Phi flute, South and Central American clay drone flute and others). read more



Keyboardist Uwe Gronau Influenced By Keith Emereson And Fortunately It Shows

28.12.2016 During the past five years, German keyboardist and composer Uwe Gronau has become a favorite musician on the new age music scene for his versatility, eclecticism, progressive melodies and production capabilities. All of his admirable attributes are on display within his new album, Paradise Painting, with the inspiration initially stemming from a dream. "I woke up one morning and I remembered having a dream in which I went to paradise and there I played on a piano I had never seen or heard before, " explains Gronau. read more



Young Lioness Of Africa Wiyaala Sets Up World Music Festival

25.12.2016 Wiyaala, the superstar Ghanaian songstress, often compared to Angelique Kidjo and Grace Jones, has taken a brave step by creating a new annual music festival in the remote town of Wa in the Upper West Region set to take place on the 23rd of December. read more



Ancient Future Performs 38th Anniversary Concert At Trinity Chapel Feb. 11, 2017

12.12.2016 Celebrating the exact 38th anniversary of their first concert, the trailblazing world music group Ancient Future will perform as part of the Trinity Chamber Concerts Series in Berkeley on February 11, 2017. read more





