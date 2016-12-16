jazz news





Swedish Prog Ensemble Carptree Recording New Album “Emerger”

21.01.2017 Swedish prog ensemble Carptree will be releasing their new video titled "Fleeting Deep" in February. The track comes from their highly anticipated forthcoming album "Emerger" to be released on April 7th! read more



Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To Tour The US Summer 2017

20.01.2017 Legendary French violinist Jean Luc Ponty and his band will be bringing their "Atlantic Years" tour to the US beginning late May 2017! Jean Luc Ponty is a pioneer and undisputed master of the violin in the arena of jazz and rock. He is widely regarded as an innovator who has applied his unique visionary spin that has expanded the vocabulary of modern music. read more



Fred Hughes Trio - MATRIX

19.01.2017 The Fred Hughes Trio got its start in the jazz clubs of Washington, DC. With Fred Hughes on piano, the current Trio features Bassist Amy Shook and Drummer Frank Russo. Individually, they bring over four decades of experience to the stage and a four year history as a working ensemble that includes three recordings for ShoreThing Records and performances at the Mid-Atlantic and Rehoboth Jazz Festivals as well as numerous concert series and jazz clubs throughout the Eastern United States. read more



Matt Holman to release "The Tenth Muse", based on poetry of Sapphos, 4/7/17

19.01.2017 Trumpet Player/Composer Matt Holman Finds Inspiration in Ancient Greek Poetry for Ethereal Modern Chamber Jazz Compositions The Tenth Muse features Sam Sadigursky, Chris Dingman and Bobby Avey playing music based on the fragmentary, achingly familiar love poetry of Sappho At a time when our world seems to be plagued by divisiveness, it can be comforting to rediscover and reflect on our shared humanity. In the ancient love poetry of the Greek lyrist Sappho, trumpet player/composer Matt Holman has found a trove of writings whose emotions and sentiments feel as timely and passionate today as they did when they were written, more than 2, 500 years ago. read more



Guitarist Frank Kohl Quartet - "Rising Tide"

19.01.2017 Rising Tide is Frank Kohl's fourth album as leader, and finds the Seattle-based guitarist slinging an especially contemplative vintage of swing. This time he is joined by his New York City quartet of bassist Steve LaSpina, pianist (and brother) Tom Kohl, and drummer Jon Doty. As Steve Griggs of Earshot Magazine wrote of his last album, Invisible Man, "While Kohl has clearly mastered technique, his guitar solos sing true with room for breath and emotion." These sentiments are nowhere truer than on Rising Tide, guaranteeing a truly welcoming experience. read more



Meddy Gerville - "Tropical Rain" New Release on Dot Time Records

18.01.2017 Pianist, composer and vocalist Meddy Greville has been likened to a fresh summer breeze in a music world of rare exceptions. He has been electrifying audiences the world over since 1997 with his intricate and compelling synthesis of jazz and Maloya, indigenous music of his native Reunion Island (located in the Indian Ocean, East of Madagascar). Born in St. Pierre - the largest city in southern Reunion Island - Meddy's diverse projects have seen him regularly tour Europe, Africa and the U.S.A. working with world-class musicians such as read more



Sam Friend - New Release "Twin" - New Orleans to New York City

18.01.2017 The acclaimed singer-songwriter Sam Friend lost his twin sister, Molly, in 2015. In her honor, he has just released his first full-length solo album, TWIN. Friend, 28, was born in New York and moved to New Orleans in 2012, where he co-founded the The New Orleans Swamp Donkeys, which has performed at leading jazz festivals and clubs throughout Europe and America. read more



blues and rock news

Shawn Holt and The Teardrops

18.01.2017 Shawn Holt's perfectly titled debut CD "Daddy Told Me" on Blind Pig Records is now in record stores and digital delivery systems everywhere. Shawn Holt is the son of the Legendary Blues Master Magic Slim (Morris Holt). Shawn started playing the blues at the age of 17, when he went on the road with his father and The Teardrops. read more



Blues Legend and Playing For Change Advocate Vasti Jackson Receives 2017 Grammy Nomination

10.01.2017 Playing For Change artist and advocate Vasti Jackson has been nominated by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (The Recording Academy) for "The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers" in the 2017 Traditional Blues Category. As part of the achievement, Jackson will appear in a special performance at the Grammy Museum – Mississippi Night on Thursday, February 9. read more



The Greg Hatza ORGANization - Diggin Up My Roots

01.01.2017 The music on this CD is a collection of R&B and Blues songs that I grew up with in Reading, Pa. Ever since I started piano lessons I was drawn to African American music. Improvising boogie woogies on the piano at 5 years old is probably why my mother decided get me to a piano teacher quick. My father owned a small restaurant that had a juke box which had all the current R&B, blues, and rock & roll songs. When the box was serviced for new records, they gave the old 45's to my father, who in turn gave them to me. read more



Blues Legend Popa Chubby Releases New Album �The Catfish�

16.12.2016 Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. Popa Chubby sits alone at the river's edge, guitar in hand he serenades the waters knowing if the song is sweet and the wind is right The Catfish will bite. Music is the bait, music is the water of life and Popa Chubby swims deeply in the swelling tides. Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. read more



world music news

A Transcendental Journey to Getdown: Quetzal to Release 'The Eternal Getdown'

21.01.2017 For more than 20 years, Grammy Award winners Quetzal, the East L.A. Chicano rock group, has been fighting oppression with their unique, culturally diverse soundscapes. With 'The Eternal Getdown, ' Quetzal's second release in Smithsonian Folkways Recordings' Tradiciones/Traditions series, read more



Matt Venuti Album Combines Hang, Gubal, Evi, Pedal Steel, Guitalele, Trilli-bass, Trumpet, Kora, Ocarina And Vocals

04.01.2017 Singer, songwriter, and mega-instrumentalist Matt Venuti (pronounced va-new-tee) has a musical style that's been labeled "Ambient Fusion" and "Acoustic Alternative", but his audiences are often at a loss for words to categorize the immersive experience that Matt's concerts are known for. His latest album, The Rhythm Of Life, epitomizes that experience. Warm, velvety vocals supported by a bevy of captivating instruments deliver a melodic and poetic journey…one that traverses the heart and soul of a man who has experienced a full gamut of the joys and challenges of life. read more



Joseph L Young One Of The Best Of The New Breed Of Ethnic Flute Players

28.12.2016 On his fourth album, Ethereum, world-flute master and keyboardist Joseph L Young brings together global musical traditions that mix primal earthiness with modern synthesized sounds to move the listener's soul to a more relaxed and positive state. His primary instruments are a wide variety of ethnic flutes from around the world (Native American wood flutes from the Plains Indians, the Pueblo/Anasazi flute, Irish pennywhistle, Chinese xiao, the modern mathematical Phi flute, South and Central American clay drone flute and others). read more



Keyboardist Uwe Gronau Influenced By Keith Emereson And Fortunately It Shows

28.12.2016 During the past five years, German keyboardist and composer Uwe Gronau has become a favorite musician on the new age music scene for his versatility, eclecticism, progressive melodies and production capabilities. All of his admirable attributes are on display within his new album, Paradise Painting, with the inspiration initially stemming from a dream. "I woke up one morning and I remembered having a dream in which I went to paradise and there I played on a piano I had never seen or heard before, " explains Gronau. read more





