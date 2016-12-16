jazz news





Brad Myers & Michael Sharfe Upcoming CD Release Shows for "Sanguinaria"

25.01.2017 The elements of interplay and synergy are fundamental to the essence of the finest jazz expression. With Sanguinaria (Hopefulsongs) the brilliant tandem of guitarist Brad Myers and bassist Michael Sharfe embrace these elements to perfection. What began as a musical conversation a few years ago when they began playing together in their hometown Cincinnati has flowered into full bloom with this stunning collaboration. And the blossoming metaphor is fully appropriate. read more



Mark Whitfield's New Album "GRACE" Comes Out TODAY

25.01.2017 Guitarist Mark Whitfield Releases Long-Awaited New Album 'GRACE' 1/24/17 Featuring the Whitfield Family Band RELEASE CONCERTS: FEBRUARY 17 & 18 at the DJANGO, TRIBECA, NYC Featuring: Mark Whitfield - Guitar; Davis Whitfield - Piano & Keyboards; Yasushi Nakamura - Bass; Mark Whitfield Jr. - Drums; Sy Smith - Vocals on "Grace" read more



Solitaire Miles nominated for "Best Western Swing Vocalist" by the AWA

25.01.2017 Chicago vocalist Solitaire Miles was recently nominated for "Best Western Swing Vocalist" by the Academy of Western Artists for her Western Swing band Susie Blue and the Lonesome Fellas. The band recently won "Best Western Swing Song of 2015" by the AWA last year. The band is one of Chicago's few Western Swing groups and Miles, originally a jazz and swing vocalist, is very excited about being nominated with some of the most popular and talented Western Swing singers in the US and Canada. read more



Howard Johnson Celebrates His 75th With New CD and Concert at The Jazz Museum In Harlem

25.01.2017 Internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and veteran sideman Howard Johnson takes a turn in the spotlight with a new release, Testimony, recorded with his 10-piece tuba choir, Gravity. Testimony includes eight tunes ranging from soulful to funky to bluesy to cookers. Gravity's take on Johnson's originals as well as compositions by McCoy Tyner, Carol King, and others, testifies to the range and versatility of the tuba. read more



Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks Headline Highlights In Jazz 44th Anniversary Gala

25.01.2017 Jack Kleinsinger's Highlights In Jazz, New York's longest running jazz concert series, proudly kicks off it 45th season at 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center of Borough of Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, NYC with The Highlights In Jazz 44th Anniversary Gala featuring the swinging jazz and blues of Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks read more



Nick DeCesare Influenced By Keith Jarrett, Oscar Peterson And Michael Dulin

25.01.2017 Acoustic pianist Nick DeCesare believes in the power of gentle solo piano music to make a difference in people's lives by helping the listener relax, relieve stress, calm down emotionally, become introspective and slow down to enjoy life more. With this in mind DeCesare (pronounced dee-chez-uh-ray) composed 13 peaceful tunes for his debut album, Openings. "In the world we are living in we find ourselves in a mostly stressful environment where we want everything instantly and we are frustrated if we don't get it, " explains DeCesare. read more



Janice Lacy Teamed With Jazzster Rob Mullins and Pop-Cellist Jeness

25.01.2017 Regarding the gentle, melodic, instrumental music on the debut album Sanctuary for the Soul by the Janice Lacy Project, Lacy says, "I want my music to serve as a sanctuary, a refuge, a place of safety, peace, healing and joy, where listeners can go when they need to escape from the pressures and stress of the world around them." For this recording, Los Angeles-based pianist and composer Janice Lacy joined forces with several of Southern California's top musicians - read more



Shawn Holt and The Teardrops

18.01.2017 Shawn Holt's perfectly titled debut CD "Daddy Told Me" on Blind Pig Records is now in record stores and digital delivery systems everywhere. Shawn Holt is the son of the Legendary Blues Master Magic Slim (Morris Holt). Shawn started playing the blues at the age of 17, when he went on the road with his father and The Teardrops. read more



Blues Legend and Playing For Change Advocate Vasti Jackson Receives 2017 Grammy Nomination

10.01.2017 Playing For Change artist and advocate Vasti Jackson has been nominated by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (The Recording Academy) for "The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers" in the 2017 Traditional Blues Category. As part of the achievement, Jackson will appear in a special performance at the Grammy Museum – Mississippi Night on Thursday, February 9. read more



The Greg Hatza ORGANization - Diggin Up My Roots

01.01.2017 The music on this CD is a collection of R&B and Blues songs that I grew up with in Reading, Pa. Ever since I started piano lessons I was drawn to African American music. Improvising boogie woogies on the piano at 5 years old is probably why my mother decided get me to a piano teacher quick. My father owned a small restaurant that had a juke box which had all the current R&B, blues, and rock & roll songs. When the box was serviced for new records, they gave the old 45's to my father, who in turn gave them to me. read more



Blues Legend Popa Chubby Releases New Album �The Catfish�

16.12.2016 Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. Popa Chubby sits alone at the river's edge, guitar in hand he serenades the waters knowing if the song is sweet and the wind is right The Catfish will bite. Music is the bait, music is the water of life and Popa Chubby swims deeply in the swelling tides. Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. read more



A Transcendental Journey to Getdown: Quetzal to Release 'The Eternal Getdown'

21.01.2017 For more than 20 years, Grammy Award winners Quetzal, the East L.A. Chicano rock group, has been fighting oppression with their unique, culturally diverse soundscapes. With 'The Eternal Getdown, ' Quetzal's second release in Smithsonian Folkways Recordings' Tradiciones/Traditions series, read more



Matt Venuti Album Combines Hang, Gubal, Evi, Pedal Steel, Guitalele, Trilli-bass, Trumpet, Kora, Ocarina And Vocals

04.01.2017 Singer, songwriter, and mega-instrumentalist Matt Venuti (pronounced va-new-tee) has a musical style that's been labeled "Ambient Fusion" and "Acoustic Alternative", but his audiences are often at a loss for words to categorize the immersive experience that Matt's concerts are known for. His latest album, The Rhythm Of Life, epitomizes that experience. Warm, velvety vocals supported by a bevy of captivating instruments deliver a melodic and poetic journey…one that traverses the heart and soul of a man who has experienced a full gamut of the joys and challenges of life. read more



Joseph L Young One Of The Best Of The New Breed Of Ethnic Flute Players

28.12.2016 On his fourth album, Ethereum, world-flute master and keyboardist Joseph L Young brings together global musical traditions that mix primal earthiness with modern synthesized sounds to move the listener's soul to a more relaxed and positive state. His primary instruments are a wide variety of ethnic flutes from around the world (Native American wood flutes from the Plains Indians, the Pueblo/Anasazi flute, Irish pennywhistle, Chinese xiao, the modern mathematical Phi flute, South and Central American clay drone flute and others). read more



Keyboardist Uwe Gronau Influenced By Keith Emereson And Fortunately It Shows

28.12.2016 During the past five years, German keyboardist and composer Uwe Gronau has become a favorite musician on the new age music scene for his versatility, eclecticism, progressive melodies and production capabilities. All of his admirable attributes are on display within his new album, Paradise Painting, with the inspiration initially stemming from a dream. "I woke up one morning and I remembered having a dream in which I went to paradise and there I played on a piano I had never seen or heard before, " explains Gronau. read more





