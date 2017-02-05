jazz news





Levin Brothers feat. Tony & Pete Levin, Tour Dates

05.02.2017 Dear Friends in Music Tony Levin is currently on tour with his progressive avant-rock band STICK MEN (heading in a few days to the Cruise To The Edge, followed by the trip to Japan), and in March and April, his jazz band, featuring his brother PETE LEVIN, will hit the road, performing in Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia, El Salvador and the USA. read more



Downbeat & ASCAP award winning saxophonist Alex Weitz new CD LUMA

04.02.2017 Luma may be Alex Weitz's second album as leader, but it's also a first for signaling new directions in the Miami-based saxophonist and composer's creative sound. From its predecessor, 2013's Chroma, which by its visceral explosion introduced the jazz world to a genuine talent, Luma recalibrates those youthful energies through an introspective grammar that belies his 25 years. Plying a distinctly original trade, Weitz proves himself to be a performer and composer of immense depth, maturity, and, above all, poise. read more



The Baylor Project in NY, Philly, and DC/"The Journey" out 2/10/17

04.02.2017 Be A Light proudly announces the February 10 release of "The Journey", the debut album from visionary duo The Baylor Project. Steeped in the heart and soul of jazz, Marcus and Jean Baylor's highly anticipated collaboration showcases the grace and glory, versatility and virtuosity of a truly extraordinary musical union. read more



Cellist Akua Dixon to Release 3rd Album "Akua's Dance" 2/10/17

03.02.2017 With her sublime new album, Akua's Dance, cellist Akua Dixon brings her sumptuous sound to the foreground on an array of material encompassing exquisite balladry, the music's deepest roots in African and African-American culture, and instrumental pieces gleaned from Dixon's opera-in-progress. Her label Akua's Music will release the new CD on February 10. "The music moves forward from where I was to where I'm going, " says Dixon, who notes that her last release, 2015's critically hailed album Akua Dixon, was a string-centric recording that featured her "in a sectional way, " Dixon says. "On this one I'm out front with the rhythm section." read more



Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks Headline Highlights In Jazz 44th Anniversary Gala

03.02.2017 Jack Kleinsinger's Highlights In Jazz, New York's longest running jazz concert series, proudly kicks off it 45th season at 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center of Borough of Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, NYC with The Highlights In Jazz 44th Anniversary Gala read more



In Memory of RIZA ARSHAD of simakDIALOG

02.02.2017 Dear Friends in Music On January 13, 2017, I have lost one of my closest friends, the Indonesian piano and Fender Rhodes maestro, an accomplished composer, arranger and musicologist, the Indonesian music icon - Riza Arshad. Riza was a special friend of mine since 2000, a man of great humanity and immense musical talent. read more



Delta Air Lines Presents ‘BOSSABRASIL’

02.02.2017 While many of its architects – the creators of the sound, style and form of Bossa Nova and Samba - are no longer with us, two talents who shortly followed in their footsteps are coming to Birdland in an exciting collaboration. This magical collaboration of MARCOS VALLE and CELSO FONSECA, direct from Rio in Brazil, holds up the tradition of the era of Bossa Nova and Samba, bringing melodic genius and fabulous infectious swinging Brazilian rhythms along with their wonderful Band, consisting of the beautiful/talented Vocalist Patricia Alvi, famed Brazilian drummer Renato Massa, the very talented Itaiguara Brandao on bass, and exciting Trumpeter Jesse Sadoc, also from Brazil. read more



blues and rock news

David Bromberg Quintet performs at Bull Run Feb. 4

02.02.2017 David Bromberg's latest album is titled "The Blues, the Whole Blues, and Nothing But the Blues." But the veteran revered guitarist (plus mandolin, fiddle, and pedal-steel) and singer has also led and aided efforts in folk, country, rock 'n' roll, bluegrass, jazz, and combinations of the lot. read more



Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself

01.02.2017 Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks killed himself in front of his wife, police reports released Wednesday show as AP informs. The 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home, the West Palm Beach police reports show. read more



Folklore Center Blues stars American folk music legend Izzy Young, an iconic figure in the folk music revival in the 1960s

29.01.2017 Folklore Center Blues stars American folk music legend Izzy Young, an iconic figure in the folk music revival in the 1960s. Izzy was the go-to man for starting a career in folk music in New York City. He helped launch the careers of Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Tim Buckley, and others. read more



Tortuga Music Festival

28.01.2017 Taking place April 7-9 in Ft. Lauderdale, Huka Entertainment's Tortuga Music Festival will feature headliners Luke Bryan on Friday, April 7 and Chris Stapleton on Saturday, April 8. Kenny Chesney will close out the fifth annual beach party on Sunday, April 9. read more



world music news

Smithsonian Folkways Shares Powerful 'Letters From Iraq' by Oud Master Rahim AlHaj (April 7)

05.02.2017 In 1991, oud player Rahim AlHaj fled Iraq, leaving behind his native land after being imprisoned twice for his political outspokenness. On 'Letters From Iraq' (out 4/7 on Smithsonian Folkways), the two-time Grammy nominee's eight pieces for oud, string quintet, and percussion convey the story of contemporary Baghdad, from the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 to the present day read more



Terra Guitarra Concentrates On Guitar Explorations From All Over The Planet

01.02.2017 The extremely-entertaining acoustic-guitar duo Terra Guitarra has created a new body of music, the album Of Sea & Stars, that makes a correlation between the exploration of earth's oceans and outer-space because both represent places that have to be journeyed across in order to settle new lands and to gain additional insights into human consciousness, spiritual awakening and scientific knowledge. "There is a connectedness between the sea and the stars, " explains Terra Guitarra lead-guitarist and composer Bruce Hecksel. read more



Daisy Jopling Releases “Awakening” CD On Fleur De Son Classics

29.01.2017 To categorize Daisy Jopling as a classical rock violinist is like saying the rainbow has only two colors. A sublimely gifted musician, Jopling relies on impeccable technique and passionate virtuosity to span the globe of musical influences, spirituals, pop, reggae, funk, Irish folk, gypsy tunes, Argentine tango and anything else that crosses her auditory path. read more



A Transcendental Journey to Getdown: Quetzal to Release 'The Eternal Getdown'

21.01.2017 For more than 20 years, Grammy Award winners Quetzal, the East L.A. Chicano rock group, has been fighting oppression with their unique, culturally diverse soundscapes. With 'The Eternal Getdown, ' Quetzal's second release in Smithsonian Folkways Recordings' Tradiciones/Traditions series, read more





