jazz news





Bob Cranshaw Celebration of Life Monday January 30th at St. Peter's Church from 6 - 9

15.01.2017 The Cranshaw Family and the Jazz Foundation of America Invite You To Attend Bob Cranshaw Celebration of Life Monday, January 30th at Saint Peter's Church from 6 - 9pm (619 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022) read more



Ben Rosenblum's Instead Featuring Billy Hart & Curtis Lundy

15.01.2017 OneTrickDog* Records is pleased to announce the release of Instead, the debut album from New York pianist and composer, Ben Rosenblum. The album features six original compositions with legendary drummer Billy Hart (renowned for his work with Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and McCoy Tyner) and Grammy-winning bassist Curtis Lundy (arrangement for Kanye West's Jesus Walks). read more



Acoustic Guitar Legend Tommy Emmanuel to Release ‘Music Gone Public’ DVD on February 3, 2017

14.01.2017 On February 3, world-renowned "fingerstyle" guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel will release Tommy Emmanuel - Music Gone Public, a DVD collection of "greatest hits" from Tommy's previous PBS airings. It includes seven never-before-seen performances and musical collaborations, and features personal stories about the songs and performances from Tommy himself. read more



Singer-Songwriter Hiromi Suda to Release Third Album "NAGI" on Blujazz 3/7/17

13.01.2017 "Suda's uniquely clear, unaffected voice glides, honoring the lines and emphases that characterize Brazilian jazz...There are subtle tilts in new kindred directions... as Japanese folk inflections are woven with contemporary swing edges."—Katie Bull, NYC Jazz Record Blujazz proudly announces the March 7 release of "Nagi", the third album from singer-songwriter-composer Hiromi Suda. "Nagi" is the latest and most fully realized iteration of Suda's singular hybrid conception, by which she mingles and juxtaposes the musical cultures of Japan and Brazil. read more



Jack Kleinsinger’s Highlights In Jazz 44th Anniversary Gala

12.01.2017 Jack Kleinsinger's Highlights In Jazz, New York's longest running jazz concert series, proudly kicks off it 45th season at 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center of Borough of Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, NYC with The Highlights In Jazz 44th Anniversary Gala featuring the swinging jazz and blues of Vince Giordano read more



Wild Lines: Jane Ira Bloom Plays Emily Dickinson Friday, March 31 @ 2:00pm Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall

12.01.2017 The School of Jazz, College of Performing Arts at the New School presents Wild Lines: Jane Ira Bloom Plays Emily Dickinson A new work for jazz quartet and spoken word, 21st-century soprano saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom reimagines the poetry of 19th-century visionary Emily Dickinson. read more



The Vic Juris Trio "Vic Juris Plays Victor Young" CD Release Show

12.01.2017 Steeplechase Records Presents The Vic Juris Trio "Vic Juris Plays Victor Young" CD Release Show Wed., Jan. 18th @ The Jazz Standard 116 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016 Vic Juris Guitar Jay Anderson Bass Adam Nussbaum on drums Special Guest Kate Baker voice read more



blues and rock news

Blues Legend and Playing For Change Advocate Vasti Jackson Receives 2017 Grammy Nomination

10.01.2017 Playing For Change artist and advocate Vasti Jackson has been nominated by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (The Recording Academy) for "The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers" in the 2017 Traditional Blues Category. As part of the achievement, Jackson will appear in a special performance at the Grammy Museum – Mississippi Night on Thursday, February 9. read more



The Greg Hatza ORGANization - Diggin Up My Roots

01.01.2017 The music on this CD is a collection of R&B and Blues songs that I grew up with in Reading, Pa. Ever since I started piano lessons I was drawn to African American music. Improvising boogie woogies on the piano at 5 years old is probably why my mother decided get me to a piano teacher quick. My father owned a small restaurant that had a juke box which had all the current R&B, blues, and rock & roll songs. When the box was serviced for new records, they gave the old 45's to my father, who in turn gave them to me. read more



Blues Legend Popa Chubby Releases New Album �The Catfish�

16.12.2016 Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. Popa Chubby sits alone at the river's edge, guitar in hand he serenades the waters knowing if the song is sweet and the wind is right The Catfish will bite. Music is the bait, music is the water of life and Popa Chubby swims deeply in the swelling tides. Popa Chubby Is The Catfish. read more



Nathan East Releases Star-Studded Cover of "Serpentine Fire"

10.12.2016 Bass legend Nathan East has released a cinematic cover of "Serpentine Fire" via Stereogum. The track was originally recorded with Nathan's brother Marcel in 1991 with Eric Clapton on guitar and Phil Collins on drums. Moogie, Nathan's longtime engineer, who mixed the original version of the Earth, Wind & Fire cover, discovered the track 25 years later, and after a long search for the tapes, finally uncovered them in Patti Austin's basement. read more



world music news

Matt Venuti Album Combines Hang, Gubal, Evi, Pedal Steel, Guitalele, Trilli-bass, Trumpet, Kora, Ocarina And Vocals

04.01.2017 Singer, songwriter, and mega-instrumentalist Matt Venuti (pronounced va-new-tee) has a musical style that's been labeled "Ambient Fusion" and "Acoustic Alternative", but his audiences are often at a loss for words to categorize the immersive experience that Matt's concerts are known for. His latest album, The Rhythm Of Life, epitomizes that experience. Warm, velvety vocals supported by a bevy of captivating instruments deliver a melodic and poetic journey…one that traverses the heart and soul of a man who has experienced a full gamut of the joys and challenges of life. read more



Joseph L Young One Of The Best Of The New Breed Of Ethnic Flute Players

28.12.2016 On his fourth album, Ethereum, world-flute master and keyboardist Joseph L Young brings together global musical traditions that mix primal earthiness with modern synthesized sounds to move the listener's soul to a more relaxed and positive state. His primary instruments are a wide variety of ethnic flutes from around the world (Native American wood flutes from the Plains Indians, the Pueblo/Anasazi flute, Irish pennywhistle, Chinese xiao, the modern mathematical Phi flute, South and Central American clay drone flute and others). read more



Keyboardist Uwe Gronau Influenced By Keith Emereson And Fortunately It Shows

28.12.2016 During the past five years, German keyboardist and composer Uwe Gronau has become a favorite musician on the new age music scene for his versatility, eclecticism, progressive melodies and production capabilities. All of his admirable attributes are on display within his new album, Paradise Painting, with the inspiration initially stemming from a dream. "I woke up one morning and I remembered having a dream in which I went to paradise and there I played on a piano I had never seen or heard before, " explains Gronau. read more



Young Lioness Of Africa Wiyaala Sets Up World Music Festival

25.12.2016 Wiyaala, the superstar Ghanaian songstress, often compared to Angelique Kidjo and Grace Jones, has taken a brave step by creating a new annual music festival in the remote town of Wa in the Upper West Region set to take place on the 23rd of December. read more





