Jazz@TheFalcon February 2017
01.02.2017 Sunday February 5 7:00 David Amram Quintet & Friends​ The Falcon is proud to present David Amram, the Renaissance man of American Music, who still refers to himself as a "promising young composer". Wednesday February 8 7:00 Jazz Sessions at The Falcon Underground read more

Jazz & Blues Florida February 2017 Issue Poste
01.02.2017 Announcing the posting of our monthly magazine of previews of this month's upcoming performances and notices of dozens of the best events happening across the state! You can access the magazine directly from our home page in either a .pdf document or an online reader service at www.JazzBluesFlorida.com read more

National Open Call Audition for Dr. Phillips Center Jazz Orchestra
01.02.2017 The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts seeks professional musicians nationwide for the formation of the Dr. Phillips Center Jazz Orchestra. Auditions will be held at the Dr. Phillips Center on February 27 and 28, 2017. read more

Violinist Nancy Shoop-Wu Performs Lovely Original Melodies On Her New CD
01.02.2017 Moving one's home great distances can have great, even profound, effects on nearly anyone, but this may be especially true for musicians. From the moment she set foot in the Aloha State, classically-trained New Age violinist Nancy Shoop-Wu found herself under the islands' magical spell. The result was a burst of creativity for the consummate musician as she blended both genres she loved, combining them with the musical culture of her new home, to craft beautiful music with appeal across a variety of spectrums. read more

32nd Annual Bistro Awards Gala
31.01.2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love, whom Rolling Stone has called "one of the greatest singers of all time, " and stage actress and cabaret and concert singer Carol Woods are among the artists who will be honored at the 32nd Annual Bistro Awards Gala on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 pm at Gotham Comedy Club, 208 W. 23rd St. As is the Bistro Award tradition, the evening will feature performances by the winners. read more

KORONAL Set to Embark on European Tour in April
31.01.2017 Polish death/prog metal machine Koronal will embark this April on a European tour supporting their last year's debut album Flicker Away. The band who recently performed at the Euroblast festival in Cologne will be joined on this tour by Selfmachine, Unprocessed, Fractal Universe and X-Panda, making for a killer package that everyone should see live. The tour dates can be seen below. read more

Irène Jacob CD Release Show "En bas de chez Moi"
31.01.2017 Actress Irène Jacob and guitarist Francis Jacob craft welcoming, worldly pop on "En Bas De Chez Moi", celebrating their release live at with lives appearances in Canada and the US. Tour Dates February 19th: Theatre Petit Champlain in Quebec City www.theatrepetitchamplain.com/spectacles February 22nd: Alliance Francaise in Ottawa read more

Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself
01.02.2017 Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks killed himself in front of his wife, police reports released Wednesday show as AP informs. The 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home, the West Palm Beach police reports show. read more

Folklore Center Blues stars American folk music legend Izzy Young, an iconic figure in the folk music revival in the 1960s
29.01.2017 Folklore Center Blues stars American folk music legend Izzy Young, an iconic figure in the folk music revival in the 1960s. Izzy was the go-to man for starting a career in folk music in New York City. He helped launch the careers of Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Tim Buckley, and others. read more

Tortuga Music Festival
28.01.2017 Taking place April 7-9 in Ft. Lauderdale, Huka Entertainment's Tortuga Music Festival will feature headliners Luke Bryan on Friday, April 7 and Chris Stapleton on Saturday, April 8. Kenny Chesney will close out the fifth annual beach party on Sunday, April 9. read more

Shawn Holt and The Teardrops
18.01.2017 Shawn Holt's perfectly titled debut CD "Daddy Told Me" on Blind Pig Records is now in record stores and digital delivery systems everywhere. Shawn Holt is the son of the Legendary Blues Master Magic Slim (Morris Holt). Shawn started playing the blues at the age of 17, when he went on the road with his father and The Teardrops. read more

Terra Guitarra Concentrates On Guitar Explorations From All Over The Planet
01.02.2017 The extremely-entertaining acoustic-guitar duo Terra Guitarra has created a new body of music, the album Of Sea & Stars, that makes a correlation between the exploration of earth's oceans and outer-space because both represent places that have to be journeyed across in order to settle new lands and to gain additional insights into human consciousness, spiritual awakening and scientific knowledge. "There is a connectedness between the sea and the stars, " explains Terra Guitarra lead-guitarist and composer Bruce Hecksel. read more

Daisy Jopling Releases “Awakening” CD On Fleur De Son Classics
29.01.2017 To categorize Daisy Jopling as a classical rock violinist is like saying the rainbow has only two colors. A sublimely gifted musician, Jopling relies on impeccable technique and passionate virtuosity to span the globe of musical influences, spirituals, pop, reggae, funk, Irish folk, gypsy tunes, Argentine tango and anything else that crosses her auditory path. read more

A Transcendental Journey to Getdown: Quetzal to Release 'The Eternal Getdown'
21.01.2017 For more than 20 years, Grammy Award winners Quetzal, the East L.A. Chicano rock group, has been fighting oppression with their unique, culturally diverse soundscapes. With 'The Eternal Getdown, ' Quetzal's second release in Smithsonian Folkways Recordings' Tradiciones/Traditions series, read more

Matt Venuti Album Combines Hang, Gubal, Evi, Pedal Steel, Guitalele, Trilli-bass, Trumpet, Kora, Ocarina And Vocals
04.01.2017 Singer, songwriter, and mega-instrumentalist Matt Venuti (pronounced va-new-tee) has a musical style that's been labeled "Ambient Fusion" and "Acoustic Alternative", but his audiences are often at a loss for words to categorize the immersive experience that Matt's concerts are known for. His latest album, The Rhythm Of Life, epitomizes that experience. Warm, velvety vocals supported by a bevy of captivating instruments deliver a melodic and poetic journey…one that traverses the heart and soul of a man who has experienced a full gamut of the joys and challenges of life. read more
